One killed in crash on I-10 in Harris County, authorities investigating

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 10 in Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash occurred at 22857 IH-10 Katy Freeway, in the westbound (outbound) main lanes.

At least one person has been confirmed dead on the scene.

All westbound (outbound) lanes are being shut down at Mason.

Authorities are asking drivers who are headed outbound to use Highway 6 to Clay Road westbound to 99, then 99 back south toward I-10.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

