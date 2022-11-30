1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office

An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m.

Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department, an elderly woman was driving her vehicle and inadvertently drove into the front of post office.

The vehicle came to a stop on the back wall on the inside of the post office, pinning a pedestrian who was under the vehicle.

Hardy said the pedestrian, an adult female, died from her injuries.

Preliminary information reveals this may have been "a tragic accident."

However, investigators are checking for any and all possible factors.

"There are no signs right now that intoxication played a role," said Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

The elderly woman driver was said to be ok.

No charges have been filed at this time.