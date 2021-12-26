1 dead in crash with Houston PD officer on the northwest side

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a crash with an officer from the Houston Police Department that resulted in a man's death Sunday afternoon on the city's northwest side.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4600 block of N. Shepard near Curtin St.

During a press conference with, HPD Assistant Chief B. Tien, who gave preliminary information at the scene, said their officers were heading northbound on N Shepard. That's when a citizen driver going the opposite direction reportedly turned "in front of" the officer, causing both cars to collide with one another.

Both officers and the citizen driver were rushed to the hospital. The officer is said to only have suffered minor injuries while the citizen driver succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released, as of this writing, but is said to be a man in his mid-70s.

At this point, officials say it's too early to say who is at fault but are working to ensure a fair, impartial investigation with assistance by Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division.

Meanwhile, we're told the officer involved in the crash will be placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.