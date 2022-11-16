One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Houston.

The fire was reported around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 10900 block of White Thorn Street in northeast Houston.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the house.

They made entry and performed two rescues, HFD says. Officials say one of the people pulled out of the house did not survive. Another person was taken to the hospital.

The person who died in the fire has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.