1.8 million pounds of food thrown out due to ammonia leak at Houston Food Bank

An ammonia leak has forced the Houston Food Bank to throw away all of the food that was in the coolers and freezers.

1.8 million pounds were reportedly ruined in the leak.

According to the Houston Food Bank, an ammonia system that runs the coolers and freezer malfunctioned last week. A fan in the system broke and caused the ammonia leak.

The alarm system went off and the leak was caught quickly. Health inspectors surveyed the damage and concluded all the food exposed needed to be thrown out. They commended the food bank employees on their efficient response.

Luckily, they do have insurance.

The cleaning process is still going on and refrigerator trucks are being used in the parking lot.

Advertisement

Because of this great loss of product, food distribution has been slowed.

The Houston Food Bank is asking for help from volunteers to sort product.