Houston 'Clippers over Crime' summer camp teaches teens to cut hair

One local Houstonian is hoping to reduce crime in the city by teaching teens how to cut hair.

Eugene Waddle III is the owner of Universal Barbering of Houston and he feels passionate about teaching youth ways to make cash legally instead of taking the illegal route,

His 'Clippers over Crime' program will allow students to accumulate state hours toward getting their barbering license. The program also aims to teach young kids life skills and goal setting.

SUGGESTED: Spring cleaning for your face in Houston

Registration for the program is open until next Friday. The program itself runs June 9 - 30, Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waddle said he is looking for teens ages 16 to 19 to apply for the program.

There is a $350 fee to help cover materials and food for the teens.

Waddle is offering scholarships and hoping to get additional sponsors so students don't have to pay anything.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

The requirement for the scholarship are:

Essay

Personal interview

Age requirement

Last progress report

Adequate transportation

To visit the Universal Barbering of Houston website, click here.