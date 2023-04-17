Spring cleaning for your face in Houston

Have you heard of the term glass skin? It’s trending on social media, and a word from Korean beauty skincare routines. It’s one of the most popular skincare treatments for celebrities, and it’s now here in Houston.

Just take a look at Nina Yoo’s Instagram, and you will see pore less luminous skin- glasslike as many call it.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

It’s a hashtag and gaining popularity for the results and the affordable price of the product.

Yoo moved from LA to Houston, and is one of the only ones providing treatments with 100% Korean skin products.

"I think it is really the quality. A lot of products that are made in the western culture use a lot of harsher ingredients and chemicals. Korean skincare is more gentle. Their approach is a little bit different that the western culture so to speak. They use a lot of natural ingredients, top ingredients that actually work for you without using any harsh chemicals," said Yoo.

Korean skincare stresses a holistic strategy for skincare. Using natural ingredients from nature, the end result is skin that looks like glass- hydrated and nourished.

More information on Korean skin care in Houston:

https://letskbeauty.com/

https://www.instagram.com/letskbeauty.co/