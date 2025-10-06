Steak and Potatoes? Look no further than Georgia James

The steak is wonderful but there's so much more on the menu!

Katie Stone visits with Chef Erik Cruz at Georgia James to take a look and a taste of the items being highlighted on their fall menu. Besides discovering a new sauce favorite, she also is amazed at the 28-ounce Porterhouse Steak that is accompanied by a bowl of roast potatoes.

Dining at Georgia James

Located just off Buffalo Bayou Park, at 3503 Dallas Street, Georgia James is open Monday–Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A self-parking garage is available for the first two hours for free with promo code: GEORGIA. After the first two hours expire, the parking garage is $5 per hour.

Georgia James requests that guests "dress your best when dining with us. Athletic wear, offensive images, or suggestive clothing is not appropriate. Any guest who does not appear sufficiently well presented may be refused entry. Jackets are not required."

Foodies and Friends

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends is available on demand on FOX Local on your smart TV, and on the FOX 26 YouTube channel.

Affectionately called "The Diva of Dining," Cleverley Stone made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston Restaurant Weeks. "Dine Out & Do Good" was Stone’s mantra, and her tireless efforts spurred an annual citywide boom in restaurant revenues and contributions to The Houston Food Bank.

Cleverley Stone passed away on May 28, 2020, following her battle with cancer. She was 68 years old.

Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1 through Labor Day each year. Together, Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $22 million over the past 21 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX are the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas.

Coming in 2026

Eat Drink HTX – February 15- 28, 2026

Houston Restaurant Weeks- August 1 – September 7, 2026

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org