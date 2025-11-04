article

The Brief Texas voters passed a ballot measure to prevent future legislative sessions from imposing taxes on an estate or inheritance. The amendment prevents future legislation from imposing a death tax on an inheritance or estate. Critics said the move is unnecessary as the state does not currently have such a tax.



A ballot measure to prevent future legislative sessions from imposing taxes on an estate or inheritance passed with Texas voters.

Proposition 8, or House Joint Resolution 2, would prevent the Texas Legislature from imposing a tax on an estate because of a person's death, including an inheritance tax or death tax.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing death taxes applicable to a decedent's property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession, or gift."

The measure would prohibit imposing a state tax on the transfer of an estate, inheritance or gift from an individual, family member, estate or trust.

Critics of the amendment said the state government should not impose an amendment to prevent something that doesn't currently exist as it could hinder future legislation.

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.