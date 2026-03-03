Live updates: Texas Election Day for March primary; Where to vote

The Brief It is Election Day for the primary elections, when Democrats and Republicans have to decide which candidates they want on the November general election ballot. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In most Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration.



The polls are now open across Texas to decide the candidates for November's midterm election.

10:15 a.m.

The Harris County Elections Department reported as of 10 a.m., more than 35,300 people had cast ballots in person on Election Day for the March 3, 2026, primary.

9 a.m.

At this time, at least 8 voting locations in Harris County have wait times averaging 30 minutes or more.

To see the wait times, click here.

In Fort Bend County, wait times at all locations average less than 15 minutes. Click here to see more.

7 a.m.

The polls are now open for people to cast their vote for which Democratic or Republican candidates they want on the November general election ballot.

Weather for the election day is expected to be sunny with some clouds. Highs should reach the mid-80s in the afternoon.

What to bring to vote

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Texas polling locations

Featured article

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas election day voting locations