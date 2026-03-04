Sylvia Garcia projected to win Democratic primary for U.S. House in Texas' District 29
HOUSTON - Voters cast their ballots in the primary election Tuesday for U.S. representative in Texas’ 29th Congressional District.
Primary election results
Democratic primary
Sylvia Garcia won the Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.
Republican primary
Martha Fierro was the only Republican candidate and will be on the midterm election ballot.
About Texas' 29th Congressional District
Big picture view:
This is a closely watched race because this district was affected by the recent redistricting that occurred in 2025. The newly drawn map is being used for the first time in this election.
The district covers much of north Houston and north Harris County.
Incumbent Sylvia Garcia, who has served in the position since 2019, faced two other challengers – Jarvis Johnson and Robert Slater – in the Democratic primary.
The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County election results and the Harris County Elections website.