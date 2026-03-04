Sylvia Garcia projected to win Democratic primary for U.S. House in Texas' District 29

The Brief See results for the primary election for U.S. representative in Texas’ 29th Congressional District. This race is a closely watched one as this district was affected by the recent redistricting that occurred in 2025.



Voters cast their ballots in the primary election Tuesday for U.S. representative in Texas’ 29th Congressional District.

Primary election results

Democratic primary

Sylvia Garcia won the Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.

Republican primary

Martha Fierro was the only Republican candidate and will be on the midterm election ballot.

About Texas' 29th Congressional District

Big picture view:

This is a closely watched race because this district was affected by the recent redistricting that occurred in 2025. The newly drawn map is being used for the first time in this election.

The district covers much of north Houston and north Harris County.

Incumbent Sylvia Garcia, who has served in the position since 2019, faced two other challengers – Jarvis Johnson and Robert Slater – in the Democratic primary.