Steve Toth beats Dan Crenshaw in Republican primary for U.S. House in Texas’ District 2

The Brief See results for the primary election for U.S. representative of Texas’ 2nd Congressional District. Texas’ 2nd Congressional District covers parts of Harris County and Montgomery County.



Texans cast their votes in the primary elections on Tuesday to decide who will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for U.S. representative of Texas’ 2nd Congressional District.

Primary results

Republican primary

Steve Toth won the Republican primary, the Associated Press projects, beating incumbent Dan Crenshaw.

Democratic primary

Shaun Finnie was the only Democrat on the primary ballot and will appear on the midterm election ballot in November.

About Texas’ 2nd Congressional District

By the numbers:

In the primary election, only one Democrat and four Republicans were vying for a spot on the November ballot.

Big picture view:

Texas’ 2nd Congressional District covers parts of Harris County and Montgomery County, north of Houston, including Atascocita, Humble, Splendora, Shenandoah and The Woodlands.

Incumbent Dan Crenshaw was elected to represent District 2 in 2018. Republican challenger Steve Toth serves as state representative for a portion of southern Montgomery County that includes Conroe and The Woodlands.

Democrat Shaun Finnie is a resident of The Woodlands who started out as an oil and gas lawyer before going into investment banking with a focus on the energy sector, primarily in oil and gas mergers and acquisitions.