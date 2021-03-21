Expand / Collapse search

Voter integrity or suppression, depends on what side your on - What's Your Point

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Voter integrity legislation

The WYP panel discusses new proposed state legislation to remove 24-hour voting, drive-thru voting, and vote by mail restrictions to upcoming elections and create a more uniform statewide voting process.

Houston - 24-hour voting, extended hours to cast ballots, and drive-through polling places - all Harris County innovations in the past pandemic-impacted election and all targeted by Republican "election integrity" legislation aimed at banning them for good.
Also included in a flurry of bills filed by Houston state Senator Paul Bettencourt, a ban on listing a P.O. Box as an address for voter registration. 


 The slate of  "election integrity initiatives" has the full support of Governor Abbott, but also the full condemnation of most Democrats,  like Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo who labeled it "voter suppression" and a modern-day "poll tax".

 Greg Groogan asks this week's panel, is the republican effort justified or overkill?