TX special session starts with felony bond reform

Just 39 days after leaving the Texas capitol, state lawmakers found themselves back in their respective chambers, summoned by Governor Greg Abbott to consider nearly a dozen issues mostly smothered by a merciless clock in the regular session.

Frankly, none is more critical to the nearly 5 million people living in Harris County than felony bond reform.

It is here that more than 120 citizens, nearly all black or Latino have had their lives ended by violent, repeat, felony offenders released on bond by a slate of activist Democratic judges.

The collateral damage has been so great Mayor Sylvester Turner has joined fellow pragmatic Democrats Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and DA Kim Ogg in the demand for change.

"I will say to the judges, do not put people back on the street who have committed three and four and five felonies.: — Mayor Sylvester Turner

Angela Ervin, the aunt of a couple and their 6-year-old daughter who were slaughtered by a violent felon out on bond says, "Before these judges even consider, even have the thought of giving these people bonds, they need to look at these bodies beforehand and I think that would change their mind."



