TX National Guard will help make arrests as Texas fills border prison - What's Your Point

With the number of uninvited, undocumented immigrants crossing our southern border spiking into record territory - governor Greg Abbott has ordered the national guard to assist texas law enforcement in making arrests.

Abbott has also ordered state troopers to "turn around" vehicles transporting migrants on the grounds they could be exacerbating the spread of covid-19.

U.S.. Attorney General Merrick Garland called that order "dangerous and unlawful" and pledged legal action.

