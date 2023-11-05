Trump leads in Texas polls - What's Your Point?

"It’s great to be back with thousands of proud hard-working patriots who believe faith, family, God, country, oil, gas, and guns." — Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump stumping here in Houston this week in a return trip to the Lone Star state where his support among GOP voters is nothing short of gargantuan.

Fresh polling from the University of Houston's Hobby School has Mr. Trump currently leading his closest opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 66% to 25% in a head-to-head contest.

Clearly, multiple criminal indictments have done little to dent the former president's popularity.

"Every indictment is a badge of courage and honor." — Trump rally attendee

In the eyes of millions of Texans, Trump can simply - do no wrong, and for the rest of the Republican field - amounts to checkmate - game over.

