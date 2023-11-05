Expand / Collapse search

Trump leads in Texas polls - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Former president Trump dominates GOP field in Houston

Trump's return to Houston sees overwhelming GOP support, with fresh polls showing him dominating potential rivals, leaving the rest of the Republican field in a checkmate situation.

 Former President Donald Trump stumping here in Houston this week in a return trip to the Lone Star state where his support among GOP voters is nothing short of gargantuan.

 Fresh polling from the University of Houston's Hobby School has Mr. Trump currently leading his closest opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 66% to 25% in a head-to-head contest. 

 Clearly, multiple criminal indictments have done little to dent the former president's popularity.

In the eyes of millions of Texans, Trump can simply - do no wrong, and for the rest of the Republican field - amounts to checkmate - game over.

