Time to mask up again as coronavirus surges once more- What's Your Point?

This week the Centers for Disease Control recommended that millions of Americans who've received the Coronavirus vaccine resume mask-wearing in "public, indoor spaces" - especially in areas of the country where COVID-19 is surging.

The directive comes as the fast-spreading Delta variant has triggered a seven-fold increase in the number of new infections detected in the Houston area since June.

Meantime, the number of Americans seeking protection from the vaccine has slowed to a relative trickle - with more than half of the population of HarrisCcounty still reluctant.

While the CDC is recommending all returning public school students be required to wear a mask - Governor Greg Abbott says Texas will issue no such mandate ...nor will the state allow local school districts or governments to issue their own.

