Time to mask up again as coronavirus surges once more- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

COVID-19 surge masks and vacs

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! Greg Groogan and the panel talk about the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated in our community.

This week the Centers for Disease Control recommended that millions of Americans who've received the Coronavirus vaccine resume mask-wearing in "public, indoor spaces" - especially in areas of the country where COVID-19 is surging.

 The directive comes as the fast-spreading Delta variant has triggered a seven-fold increase in the number of new infections detected in the Houston area since June.

 Meantime, the number of Americans seeking protection from the vaccine has slowed to a relative trickle - with more than half of the population of HarrisCcounty still reluctant.

While the CDC is recommending all returning public school students be required to wear a mask -  Governor Greg Abbott says Texas will issue no such mandate ...nor will the state allow local school districts or governments to issue their own.

