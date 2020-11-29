The Texas legislature choice "Back the Blue" or create new rules - What's Your Point?

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

There's a partisan battle brewing in this coming legislative session over the issue of police reform.

In a state where Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to defund cities who "cut funding" to police and urged every elected official in Texas to sign his "back the blue" pledge. Achieving comprehensive reform of law enforcement as proposed by many Democrats could be problematic.

However, State representative Ron Reynolds says the two goals shouldn't be mutually exclusive.

" . . .how do we address some of these systemic issues that happened in the minority communities? That is the real reason we're pushing for reform, not to defund the police. We want the police to be well funded." — Texas Representative Ron Reynolds

This week's panel, Mark Jones, Rice University political analyst, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder of Urban reform, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Jasper Scherer, Houston Chronicle political reporter join host Greg Groogan to talk about the future of police reform in Texas.

