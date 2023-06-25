The Texas Governor wields a mighty pen - What's Your Point?

Three-term Texas Governor Greg Abbott completed a particularly brutal week of executive "penmanship"... Racking up a total of 77 vetoes - the second most ever in state history.

While some were clearly aimed at senate lawmakers reluctant to accept Abbott’s preferred version of property tax relief....the governor did choose to spare a pair of election reform bills targeting Harris County.

The measures, authored by Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt, will return control of elections to officials who've actually been "elected" and create a legal avenue for the Texas Secretary of State.

To remove those in charge of elections here who demonstrate gross incompetence or corruption.

Despite back-to-back deeply problematic elections - the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court has pledged a legal battle....at taxpayer expense... Aimed at blocking both measures.