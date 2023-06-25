Expand / Collapse search

The Texas Governor wields a mighty pen - What's Your Point?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott sending a message to lawmakers with 77 vetoes

The second most bill vetoes in state history, Gov. Abbott signed 77 vetoes on bills from the 2023 Legislative session, letting lawmakers know he wants his bills passed.

Houston - Three-term Texas Governor Greg Abbott completed a particularly brutal week of executive "penmanship"... Racking up a total of 77 vetoes - the second most ever in state history.

 While some were clearly aimed at senate lawmakers reluctant to accept Abbott’s preferred version of property tax relief....the governor did choose to spare a pair of election reform bills targeting Harris County.

 The measures, authored by Houston State Senator Paul Bettencourt, will return control of elections to officials who've actually been "elected" and create a legal avenue for the Texas Secretary of State.

To remove those in charge of elections here who demonstrate gross incompetence or corruption.

Despite back-to-back deeply problematic elections - the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court has pledged a legal battle....at taxpayer expense... Aimed at blocking both measures.