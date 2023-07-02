Expand / Collapse search

The Senate sets the rules - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Upcoming trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton: Rules, challenges, and conflict of interest

The trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin on September 5th with rules allowing both sides to call witnesses and present evidence within 24 hours each. The defense can challenge articles pre-trial, and a two-thirds vote is required for conviction. Senator Angela Paxton, the defendant's wife, is disqualified from voting due to the conflict of interest

Houston -
The trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin September 5th and the upper chamber has adopted a series of rules for the proceeding.
The defendant in this case must appear in person.
Both sides will be allowed to call witnesses
Each side has been allotted 24 total hours to present evidence - the equivalent of four days.
Significantly, the defense will be allowed to challenge each of the articles in pre-trial motions, with a majority vote required for dismissal.
At the conclusion of the trial, senators will vote on each article separately with a two-thirds vote required for conviction.
Also, of note - the upper chamber has determined Senator Angela Paxton, wife of the defendant, has been disqualified from casting a vote... Due to the obvious conflict of interest.
Given the opportunity for pre-trial challenges - could this "trial" be short-circuited before it ever gets to merits?
 