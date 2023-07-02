The Senate sets the rules - What's Your Point?



The trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to begin September 5th and the upper chamber has adopted a series of rules for the proceeding.

The defendant in this case must appear in person.

Both sides will be allowed to call witnesses

Each side has been allotted 24 total hours to present evidence - the equivalent of four days.

Significantly, the defense will be allowed to challenge each of the articles in pre-trial motions, with a majority vote required for dismissal.

At the conclusion of the trial, senators will vote on each article separately with a two-thirds vote required for conviction.

Also, of note - the upper chamber has determined Senator Angela Paxton, wife of the defendant, has been disqualified from casting a vote... Due to the obvious conflict of interest.

Given the opportunity for pre-trial challenges - could this "trial" be short-circuited before it ever gets to merits?

