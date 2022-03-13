The importance of the Latino vote in Texas- What's Your Point?

Frankly, it's flat-out impossible to live in Texas without having friends, co-workers, and often family members, who possess some measure of Hispanic heritage.

The latest census places our state's Latino population at 40%

Once largely and reliably Democratic voters, there appears to be an ongoing partial shift, particularly in the Rio Grande Valley and other counties along the border.

And it's not just there, suburban Latinos also appear to be splitting their alliance more evenly between the two parties.

If there is any validity to the trend, Democratic hopes of turning Texas blue are in some very significant trouble.