The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?
Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
This had to be a gut punch for the judge - and frankly an excruciating call for the consistently progressive Chronicle.
The bottom line, the current condition of Harris County warrants a change of leadership.