The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

"Look crime has gone down 9 percent compared to last year so what we are doing is working. Are we done? No,we are not done. We have to go down well beyond that." — Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

" We've acknowledged, yes, that because of additional overtime, additional law enforcement,crime is going down. You are the person who decided to deny more than 80% of their budget requests last year." — Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge

Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."

This had to be a gut punch for the judge - and frankly an excruciating call for the consistently progressive Chronicle.

The bottom line, the current condition of Harris County warrants a change of leadership.

