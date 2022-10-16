The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo

In a surprise turn of events, the Houston Chronicle endorsed Alex Mealer for Harris County Judge, the What's Your Point panel weighs in on this political development.

Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave." 

This had to be a gut punch for the judge - and frankly an excruciating call for the consistently progressive Chronicle.

 The bottom line,  the current condition of Harris County warrants a change of leadership.

