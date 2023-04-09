As expected, the conservative Texas Senate took action to keep kids under 18 away from performers "in drag".

One measure gaining approval - "de-funds" any public library playing host to so-called "drag queen" story time.



A second measure prohibits children from attending "drag shows"...most of which critics claim...involve explicit sexuality that's deeply inappropriate for underage kids.

Conservative lawmakers say if Texans won't parent responsibly, the state must step in and fill the role.

