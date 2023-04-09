Expand / Collapse search

Texas Senate passes restrictions on drag performance bills - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - As expected, the conservative Texas Senate took action to keep kids under 18 away from performers "in drag".
One measure gaining approval - "de-funds" any public library playing host to so-called "drag queen" story time.

Texas Senate bills add restrictions with criminal penalties to drag shows

The panel comments on recent legislation in the Texas Senate imposing additional restrictions on drag shows and blocking funding from municipal libraries if they participate in any form of performers dressing as the opposite sex, all with criminal penalties attached.


A second measure prohibits children from attending "drag shows"...most of which critics claim...involve explicit sexuality that's deeply inappropriate for underage kids.
Conservative lawmakers say if Texans won't parent responsibly, the state must step in and fill the role.
 