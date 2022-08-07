Expand / Collapse search

Texas last in nation in mental health care access - What's Your Point?

Gov. Abbott approves massive budget surplus for Texas mental health care

Panel discusses the lone star state being "dead last" when it comes to mental health care access and Gov. Abbott's efforts to increase expansion of such services.

In Texas, "political convergence" and "compromise" have become increasingly "rare" phenomena– and yet, the "heartbreak" of Uvalde has appeared to bust an inexplicable stalemate that’s left the Lone Star State "dead last" nationally in mental health care access.
With a massive budget surplus to draw from, Governor Greg Abbott has offered multiple indications he will support a significant expansion of services. 
 Could this be progress, if not perfection?

