Texas last in nation in mental health care access - What's Your Point?
Houston -
In Texas, "political convergence" and "compromise" have become increasingly "rare" phenomena– and yet, the "heartbreak" of Uvalde has appeared to bust an inexplicable stalemate that’s left the Lone Star State "dead last" nationally in mental health care access.
With a massive budget surplus to draw from, Governor Greg Abbott has offered multiple indications he will support a significant expansion of services.
Could this be progress, if not perfection?
