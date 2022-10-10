"Texans are fed up with violent crime" Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick makes a campaign promise - What's Your Point?

"Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates. To stop it I will pass legislation next session to add a ten-year mandatory jail sentence to anyone convicted of using a gun while committing a crime." — Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick



Incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick with a campaign trail promise of harsh new punishment for criminals wielding firearms.

No doubt, the pledge is a welcome one for millions of Texans who feel threatened by the crime wave.

It is also a well-worn tactic straight out of the Republican playbook.

According to the latest polls, Patrick has a pretty solid lead - will this "extra- hard-on-criminals" talk be key to keeping it?

