"Texans are fed up with violent crime" Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick makes a campaign promise - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Lt. Gov. Patrick calls for stricter punishment for gun-related crime

Lt. Gov. Patrick suggests mandatory 10-year sentence for gun-related crimes Greg Groogan and the panel talks about

Houston -
Incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick with a campaign trail promise of harsh new punishment for criminals wielding firearms.

No doubt, the pledge is a welcome one for millions of Texans who feel threatened by the crime wave.

It is also a well-worn tactic straight out of the Republican playbook.

According to the latest polls, Patrick has a pretty solid lead - will this "extra- hard-on-criminals" talk be key to keeping it?  
 