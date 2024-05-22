Teachers Association wants Mike Miles gone and apparently so do a lot of Houstonians - What's Your Point?

Clay Robison with the Texas State Teacher’s Association reacting to a Spectrum News investigation regarding the Third Future School Charter Network founded by Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles, "Texas taxpayer dollars for public education should remain in Texas they should not go out of state to a charter. Texas public schools are already woefully underfunded, and we can't afford for that money to continue to go out of state."

The report alleges Third Future funneled millions of dollars of revenue earned in Texas to prop up money-losing schools in Colorado.

The revelation prompted the Houston Federation of Teachers to label Miles "corrupt" and demand his resignation.

Miles, who remains a consultant to Third Future, dismissed criticism as baseless. "It is nonsense. In fact, I would welcome a TEA investigation or some other investigation so that people could see that this is how the work happens. This is not unusual

And then there's the incendiary issue of principal and teacher terminations many increasingly vocal parents view as "unjustified" - including the acclaimed campus leader of Meyerland Middle School.

Miles says the removals were necessary to achieve "wholescale systemic reform" via "rigor and data" - " Actually, the size of the push back has been relatively little considering the size of the district and the number of things that got done. . . I am very impressed with our teachers and principals and yes not all of them were able to meet the bar we needed them to be at but the overwhelming majority - we keep focusing on the small groups instead of the bigger picture."

I think it's fair to say Superintendent Mike Miles has a major public relations problem....but doesn't appear particularly concerned.