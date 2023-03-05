TEA takeover of HISD - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner forecasting the seizure of the largest school district in Texas. From his seat on the horseshoe in city hall, Turner launched a preemptive counterattack calling the takeover unjustified based on HISD’s improved performance.
Along with other council members, turner suggested the take-over is a politically motivated "power grab" - with zero guarantees of improvement.
While HISD has been hobbled by debilitating in-fighting on its board, the district has managed to bring several chronically failing campuses into compliance....and earned an overall "b" rating from the Texas education agency.
Multiple well-placed lawmakers have confirmed to me - the impending takeover "will" happen.
