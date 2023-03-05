TEA takeover of HISD - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner forecasting the seizure of the largest school district in Texas. From his seat on the horseshoe in city hall, Turner launched a preemptive counterattack calling the takeover unjustified based on HISD’s improved performance.

Along with other council members, turner suggested the take-over is a politically motivated "power grab" - with zero guarantees of improvement.

The panel discusses the reactions of city councils members, including Mayor Turner, regarding the state takeover of Houston ISD.

While HISD has been hobbled by debilitating in-fighting on its board, the district has managed to bring several chronically failing campuses into compliance....and earned an overall "b" rating from the Texas education agency.

Multiple well-placed lawmakers have confirmed to me  - the impending takeover "will" happen.

