TEA takeover of HISD - What's Your Point?

"Parents, students, teachers, faculty and taxpayers in the general public need to be concerned because it is a total obliteration of local control."

Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner forecasting the seizure of the largest school district in Texas. From his seat on the horseshoe in city hall, Turner launched a preemptive counterattack calling the takeover unjustified based on HISD’s improved performance.

Along with other council members, turner suggested the take-over is a politically motivated "power grab" - with zero guarantees of improvement.

While HISD has been hobbled by debilitating in-fighting on its board, the district has managed to bring several chronically failing campuses into compliance....and earned an overall "b" rating from the Texas education agency.

Multiple well-placed lawmakers have confirmed to me - the impending takeover "will" happen.

