"Sleep is a biological necessity", just don't do it in public places

Published  June 30, 2024 12:17pm CDT
Supreme Court upholds city bans on public sleeping

The US Supreme Court ruled cities can ban camping and sleeping in public, sparking concerns for the homeless and support from progressive cities.

HOUSTON - In a deeply impactful decision issued this week, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that cities can ban people from camping and sleeping in public places.

 Advocates for the "unhoused" say the ruling will make life much harder for those living on the streets...and in her dissent  Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued "sleep is a biological necessity" and the homeless will now be forced to stay awake or face arrest.

The ruling was welcomed by a whole host of progressive cities who claim their efforts to control homeless squalor have been limited by rulings in lower courts. 

