Senate quickly dismisses impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

Published  April 21, 2024 12:03pm CDT
Houston - Schumer

Impeachment trial of Mayorkas ends abruptly

Senator Schumer's quick dismissal of the impeachment trial reflects a mutual understanding between both sides, ultimately highlighting how the seriousness of the process is being overshadowed by political theatrics.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer telegraphing the outcome of the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

 It may actually take me longer to read this story than the elapsed time of the proceeding which ended rapidly in a vote for dismissal of both articles - along partisan lines.

 And that's the point here - both sides know the outcome and yet insist on "cheapening" a deeply serious and profound process by allowing it to become a cudgel of opportunity for political gain.

Agree or disagree?