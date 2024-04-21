Senate quickly dismisses impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

Schumer

"Impeachment should never be used to settle a policy disagreement, that would set a horrible precedent for the Congress. " — Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer telegraphing the outcome of the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

It may actually take me longer to read this story than the elapsed time of the proceeding which ended rapidly in a vote for dismissal of both articles - along partisan lines.

And that's the point here - both sides know the outcome and yet insist on "cheapening" a deeply serious and profound process by allowing it to become a cudgel of opportunity for political gain.

Agree or disagree?