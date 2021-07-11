Restoring faith in the democratic process, Texas election integrity bills - What's Your Point?

Had Democrats in the Texas House not staged an eleventh-hour walk-out in the waning moments of the regular session, Governor Greg Abbott may well have thought differently about the necessity of a special session.

That "nuclear option" deployed by the minority party was aimed at SB7, the Republicans' "election integrity bill" aimed, they claimed, at "restoring" faith in the democratic process.

Aside from out-lawing pandemic-driven innovations like, drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling places, the measure imposed new restrictions which Democrats labeled unvarnished "suppression".

