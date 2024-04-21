Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo raising a "red flag" and pretty much accusing members of Commissioners Court of corrupt practices in the awarding of contracts - allegations based on the finding that nine out ten firms winning county work, also make political contributions to county decision-makers.

Labeling her reform effort "Brighter Path" Hidalgo is asking commissioners to relinquish their decision-making on contracts to the purchasing department.

The Key Issues

- Lack of Documentation for selection of the most qualified bidder

- No Conflict of Interest certifications

Read the report

This is all pretty "rich" coming from Judge Hidalgo, given her former chief of staff and two key aids are still under criminal indictment for an alleged multi-million-dollar bid-rigging scheme first exposed by FOX 26.

