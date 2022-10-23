One on one with Harris Co. Commissioner Jack Cagle

Here in Harris County, there is currently a pitched battle to represent more than a million residents in Precinct 4 - a jurisdiction dramatically re-drawn a year ago by judge Lina Hidalgo and her allies to favor a Democratic challenger over incumbent Republican Jack Cagle.

Undaunted…Cagle is fighting back...most recently by denying the progressive majority the quorum needed to push through a quarter-billion-dollar tax increase.

This week we spoke one-on-one as he made the case for less government, not more.