Expand / Collapse search

On the ballot: CD 10 Michael McCaul and Mike Siegel - What's Your Point?

Published 
FOX 26 Houston

The candidates in CD 10 McCaul and Siegel

Greg Groogan talks with the candidates for Congressional District 10; incumbent Republican Michael McCaul and his Democratic challenger Mike Siegel

HOUSTON - Texas' 10th Congressional District includes part of the northwestern portion of the Greater Houston area and a section of the Greater Austin area. The district includes the suburbs of Katy, Cypress, Tomball, Pflugerville, Bastrop, and Elgin. 

Greg Groogan talks one on one with the leading candidates for Congressional District 10 on several topics including, the environment and energy, Police reform, Immigration, and government-funded entitlements.

Also running for CD 10 is Libertarian, Roy Ericksen.

Discover more about the candidates:  Michael McCaul     Mike Siegel     Roy Ericksen

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW TO VOTE IN TEXAS