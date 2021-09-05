New Texas police reform laws active - What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

In this home state of police brutality victim George Floyd, many had hoped the beginning of September would mark the arrival of substantial reforms involving the way our society is policed.

More than 660 new Texas laws Here are some that might affect you

What Texas lawmakers delivered will be viewed by some as "half measures" and by others as solid, bi-partisan steps in the right direction.

When all was said and done - Texas banned the use of chokeholds by police, Texas has also made "non-intervention" a criminal offense for officers witnessing other officers using excessive force, and finally, Texas has made it mandatory that police body-cams remain activated during the entirety of encounters and investigations.

Plenty of reforms left on the side-of-the-legislative-road here including reduction of so-called "qualified immunity" which police chiefs testified would lead to a massive exodus of peace officers out of law enforcement.

