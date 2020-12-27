New hazardous business ordinance, a first step to zoning? What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

A deadly "action" triggers, what some would call, a long-overdue governmental "reaction".

Spurred by the disastrous Watson Grinding explosion in Spring Branch nearly a year ago, Houston City Council has begun tightening its hazardous enterprise regulations... By, in part, prohibiting their construction and operation within one thousand feet of parks, community centers, libraries, and churches...as well as closing a loop-hole which had allowed some businesses to avoid oversight.

Greg Groogan leads this week's panel, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, businessman and columnist, and Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, in a discussion about whether this ordinance is a good thing and a prelude to zoning or will these restrictions just be another drag on the economy.

