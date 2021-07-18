National election standards or state controlled voting laws - What's Your Point

Biden:

"I'll be asking my Republican friends in states and cities and counties to stand up for God's sake and stop this concerted effort to undermine our elections and sacred right to vote.....have you no shame?" — President Joe Biden

Claiming "Jim Crow in the 21st century is real and relentless", President Joe Biden this week labeled new Republican election laws in 17 states as "the greatest threat to liberty since the civil war."

Texas Democrats draw national attention

Calling the measures both "subversive and suppressive" Biden urged passage of both the We the People Act and the John Lewis Act aimed in part at establishing national standards for elections, essentially stripping an authority that has always been held by the individual states.

How much of this is -partisan hyperbole from both sides?



