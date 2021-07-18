Expand / Collapse search

National election standards or state controlled voting laws - What's Your Point

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Biden: 

National Voting rights bills

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about voting rights and election guidelines on a national level.


Claiming "Jim Crow in the 21st century is real and relentless", President Joe Biden this week labeled new Republican election laws in 17 states as "the greatest threat to liberty since the civil war."

Texas Democrats draw national attention


Calling the measures both "subversive and suppressive" Biden urged passage of both the We the People Act and the John Lewis Act aimed in part at establishing national standards for elections, essentially stripping an authority that has always been held by the individual states.
How much of this is -partisan hyperbole from both sides?

