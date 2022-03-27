Senate confirmation hearings this week for the history-making nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's highest court.

Some Republicans called Judge Jackson too lenient on those found guilty of sex crimes and child pornography.

Others like Texas senator Ted Cruz challenged Jackson's beliefs on education, including the so-called "critical race theory".

"What my being here I think is about, at some level, is about the progress that we've made in this country, in a very short period of time," said Jackson.

Friday Senator Joe Manchin announced his support for Jackson's nomination, which essentially guarantees her confirmation, although it is still unknown whether any Republicans will cross the partisan divide with their vote.

