Is leverage for change placed on back-burner with HPOU renegotiation postponed - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Mayor Turner and HPOU postpone contract renegotiations

The WYP panel talk about the status of police union renegotiations.

HOUSTON - News this week that the pending renegotiation of the labor contract between the city of Houston and the Police Officers Union will not likely take place, at least not in the immediate future.
HPOU and Mayor Sylvester Turner have apparently agreed on the postponement which allows the membership to accept a 2%  cost of living raise and continue operating under the current agreement.
That all may sound pretty reasonable, but police reform advocates are objecting and objecting loudly, claiming the indefinite delay means the mayor is choosing not to use to his leverage for change, change in the way officers are trained, investigated, and held accountable when evidence of wrong-doing is confirmed. 

This week's panel Bob Price, Associate editor Breitbart Texas, Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Janice Evans, media consultant, join Greg Groogan to talk about the postponed contract and its impact on the city and future steps for police reform.

