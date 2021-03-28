Immigration surge at the southern border - What's Your Point?

What did we think was going to happen?

The Biden administration re-initiates "Catch and Release" while pledging amnesty to millions of immigrants already living here without permission.

So seriously, what did anybody, with a grasp of reality, think was going to happen?

67 days deep into this presidency and undocumented people are pouring across the southern border, many of them unaccompanied children.

What is America to do with these children? Put them on a plane and dump them off in Tegucigalpa or San Salvador?

That’s not going to happen.

They are here now, probably for good, and there’s more coming.

At his first press briefing, a reporter asked President Biden, "So sir you blamed the last administration but is your messaging in saying these children will be allowed to stay in this country and work their way through this process encouraging families like Josele’s to come?

President Biden responded, "Look, the idea that I'm going to say which I would never do, that an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we are just going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side, no. The previous administration did that either except Trump. I’m not going to do it, I’m not going to do it."

Last week a Democratic group from the House of Representatives visited the Texas border with Joaquin Castro and a group of GOP senators joined Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz at the Rio Grande.

"I know that for the parents that have made the decision to take on this journey are making a responsible decision because they want their kids to live." — Representative Ilhan Omar (D- Minnesota)



Trump says he'll probably visit the border soon.

"The Biden administration is taking people who are testing positive for COVID -19 and locking them in cages side by side by side. This tis inhumane, it is wrong and it is a direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden administration to stop building the wall, the return to Catch and Release and to end the Stay in Mexico policy." — Senator Ted Cruz (R- Texas)

Polar opposite assessments of the crisis unfolding on the border - as both Democratic and Republican members of Congress, quickly transitioned from "fact-finding" along the Rio Grande to "finger-pointing".