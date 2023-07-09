Houston sues Texas protesting the "DeathStar" bill- What's Your Point?

"It is no secret that for years the legislature has been eating away at local control in governance but house bill 2127 has gone way out of bounds." — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston Mayor Sylvester protesting new legislation which will strip the authority of city and county governments to establish a wide array of local laws which differ from standards set by the state legislature.

Opponents have labeled this "preemption" statute the "death star" law - which, if allowed to stand, would effectively eliminate "home rule" for Texas cities.

City attorney Arturo Michele says that means "no purely local solutions, for purely local problems" like emergency response.

And so, the city of Houston is suing the state...seeking to have this new law declared unconstitutional.

Advocates claimed that by enforcing uniform standards statewide - businesses, in particular, would benefit.