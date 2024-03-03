Houston Police Chief admits 264,000 abandoned cases - What's Your Point?

At least 264,000 criminal cases were kicked to the curb and simply abandoned over the course of eight years.

At least a quarter million victims seeking accountability from criminals for injury and loss were never even told that "zero" effort was made by Houston police to deliver them a measure of justice.

This fundamental "dereliction of duty" is genuinely "breathtaking" in scope...and has rattled an already tattered belief that peace officers in our city are delivering an acceptable level of public safety.

As we wait for Police Chief Troy Finner to deliver the ugly specifics, many in the nation’s fourth-largest city are feeling the same sense of betrayal expressed by Councilman Julian Ramirez.

"The police department painted a rosy picture last year of our crime rate and our clearance rates and so I want to know -how does this revelation affect the crime rate that they had reported and the clearance rate that they had reported? I think there is strong suspicion on the part of a lot of people that we've been misled. We don't appreciate that. — Julian Ramirez, Houston City Council member, At-Large 1

What a colossal mess left for Mayor John Whitmire by his predecessor Sylvester Turner....and had my colleague Jeremy Rolgowski not unearthed this wholesale shelving of criminal cases....it's my belief it would still be going on.

