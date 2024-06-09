HISD high school STAAR test scores show signs of improvement
Houston ISD’s state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles offering "proof of performance" after a genuinely tumultuous year marred by an administrative purge, teacher exodus, controversial principal replacement, and parent protests.
This week Miles revealed high school STAAR test results which indicate substantial across-the-board gains in Algebra One, Algebra Two, English One and English Two.
Miles conceded that Houston ISD remains behind the state-wide average - but contends the significant improvement is proof the gap can be closed.
One local publication suggested Miles has bought himself some "breathing room" with these scores - "respite", so to speak, from the mob of critics calling for his removal.