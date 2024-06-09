HISD high school STAAR test scores show signs of improvement

"The overwhelming majority of our teachers and principals and students stepped up and engaged the process and came up with some of the highest scores that the district has ever seen despite the changes." — Mike Miles, Superintendent Houston ISD

WATCH What's Your Point? and What's Your Point OVERTIME! on demand on FOX LOCAL

Houston ISD’s state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles offering "proof of performance" after a genuinely tumultuous year marred by an administrative purge, teacher exodus, controversial principal replacement, and parent protests.

This week Miles revealed high school STAAR test results which indicate substantial across-the-board gains in Algebra One, Algebra Two, English One and English Two.

Miles conceded that Houston ISD remains behind the state-wide average - but contends the significant improvement is proof the gap can be closed.

READ MORE - HISD announces significant gains in student performance

One local publication suggested Miles has bought himself some "breathing room" with these scores - "respite", so to speak, from the mob of critics calling for his removal.