HISD high school STAAR test scores show signs of improvement

By
Published  June 9, 2024 2:37pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

HISD STAAR test scores show improvement year to year under Mike Miles

STAAR test results for HISD high schools show signs of improvement year to year under the new appointed Superintendent Mike Miles, though overall still below state and national averages.

 Houston ISD’s state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles offering "proof of performance" after a genuinely tumultuous year marred by an administrative purge, teacher exodus, controversial principal replacement, and parent protests.

 This week Miles revealed high school  STAAR test results which indicate substantial across-the-board gains in Algebra One, Algebra Two, English One and English Two.

 Miles conceded that  Houston ISD remains behind the state-wide average - but contends the significant improvement is proof the gap can be closed.

 One local publication suggested Miles has bought himself some "breathing room" with these scores - "respite", so to speak, from the mob of critics calling for his removal.