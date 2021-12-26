Fentanyl becoming leading cause of death in American adults - What's Your Point?

As if the current crime wave wasn't painful enough, America is immersed in an explosion of fatal overdoses caused by the synthetic opiate: Fentanyl.

The number of lives lost to the drug has doubled in just two years’ time to more than 64,000, and it is now believed to be the leading cause of death in American adults aged 18 to 34.

The activist group "Families Against Fentanyl" views this tsunami of ultra-potent narcotics entering the country as an existential threat and has called on our national leaders to declare it a "weapon of mass destruction" - to be countered by American military force.

