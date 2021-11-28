Effects of redistricting on 2022 primaries and beyond - What's Your Point?

I think it's absolutely fair to say, that in Texas politics - controlling the State Legislature and governorship during a post-census session amounts to a monopoly on some pretty priceless "coin of the realm", so to speak.

Case in point - the recent redistricting process - which after all the "cracking and packing" appears to have consolidated the current Republican grip on power throughout much of the Lone Star State.

Given the new political boundaries and President Biden’s currently abysmal approval ratings have prospects of flipping Texas "blue" been dealt a serious setback?

