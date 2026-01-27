3-year-old accidentally shoots off-duty Harris County deputy in Spring

The Brief An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy was shot after a 3-year-old got access to a weapon, officials said. The deputy is being evaluated by medical personnel.



An off-duty Harris County deputy was injured after they were shot by a toddler who got access to a weapon, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office.

Off-duty deputy shot by toddler

What we know:

There is a heavy police presence in a Spring neighborhood on Woodsboro Court after constable deputies were called about a shooting incident, officials said.

Initial reports state a 3-year-old got hold of a firearm and hit an off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy.

The deputy is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation is underway. The sheriff's office reports the shooting was unintentional.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the deputy and the toddler is unknown.

Officials have not said what condition the deputy is in.