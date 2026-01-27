3-year-old accidentally shoots off-duty Harris County deputy in Spring
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty Harris County deputy was injured after they were shot by a toddler who got access to a weapon, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office.
Off-duty deputy shot by toddler
What we know:
There is a heavy police presence in a Spring neighborhood on Woodsboro Court after constable deputies were called about a shooting incident, officials said.
Initial reports state a 3-year-old got hold of a firearm and hit an off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy.
The deputy is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation is underway. The sheriff's office reports the shooting was unintentional.
What we don't know:
The relationship between the deputy and the toddler is unknown.
Officials have not said what condition the deputy is in.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman's Office.