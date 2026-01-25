The Brief The Houston Airports system says they will deactivate their Emergency Operations Center at Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport. Flight delays and cancellations are still possible as weather conditions continue to worsen in other parts of the country. Airport roads, bridges, and overpasses are being deiced as needed and airlines are deicing aircraft before departures.



As they continue to monitor the cold weather brought on by the winter storm, the Houston Airports system says they will deactivate their Emergency Operations Center.

Houston Airport deactivating Emergency Operations Center

Houston Airports says this deactivation will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport.

Both airports and Ellington Airport are open and operating. The airport roads, bridges, and overpasses are being deiced as needed and airlines are deicing aircraft before departures.

However, flight delays and cancellations are still possible as weather conditions continue to worsen in other parts of the country.

How to check for flight delays

What you can do:

Travelers can check for flight delays online.

