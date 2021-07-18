Ed Gonzalez faces Senators at I.C.E confirmation hearings- What's Your Point?

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez auditioned this week for what could easily be the "most challenging job" in the nation - that of directing immigration and customs enforcement.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



During his Senate confirmation hearing, Gonzalez said he believes unauthorized entry into the United States "should remain a crime" but believes the agency can enforce the law without discarding "compassion."

The former Houston cop and city councilmember faced sharp questioning from republicans deeply concerned about the porous border.



Gonzalez is widely viewed here in Harris County as having performed well under very tough circumstances. But frankly, he's heading into a colossal hornets’ nest within a political minefield.



Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions