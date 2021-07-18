Expand / Collapse search

Ed Gonzalez faces Senators at I.C.E confirmation hearings- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez auditioned this week for what could easily be the "most challenging job" in the nation - that of directing immigration and customs enforcement.

Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Capitol Hill for I.C.E. leadership confirmation.

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about Sheriff Gonzalez as the leader of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Gonzalez said he believes unauthorized entry into the United States "should remain a crime" but believes the agency can enforce the law without discarding "compassion."
 The former Houston cop and city councilmember faced sharp questioning from republicans deeply concerned about the porous border.
 

Gonzalez is widely viewed here in Harris County as having performed well under very tough circumstances. But frankly, he's heading into a colossal hornets’ nest within a political minefield.
 

