Donald Trump returns to Capitol Hill for first time after January 6 riot

Former president Donald Trump on Capitol Hill for the first time since his enraged supporters attacked police and ran-sacked the seat of American democracy on January 6th, 2021.

Less than 5 months out from the election and polls have incumbent and challenger neck-and-neck.

Panel - Mr. Trump's return to the capitol - is drenched in symbolism - because, whether they will admit it or not, many of the GOP lawmakers flanking him certainly weren’t betting on it.... In the immediate wake of what many Americans still consider an "insurrection" the former president encouraged.