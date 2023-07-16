Democrat Roland Gutierrez announces run for Ted Cruz's U.S. Senate seat -- What's Your Point?

"We are broken as a state. We are broken as a nation and we are broken because of people like Ted Cruz that don't really want to solve the problems that are facing us." — Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, running for U.S. Senate

A new competitor in the race to represent Texas in the united states senate.

San Antonio state senator Roland Guttierez emerged from relative obscurity in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre as a principal advocate for the families of the victims... And as a persistent critic of the law enforcement blunders surrounding the attack.

Of course, Guttierez will first have to best fellow Democrat Congressman Colin Allred for the right to face Cruz head-to-head.

While both candidates are considered long-shots...is either better equiped to take on the incumbent?