SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

After six decades of repressive communist rule, Cubans took to the streets in unprecedented numbers to demand change.

Little food, less money, and years of centralized Soviet-style government have left a majority of the island's 11 million residents distraught and ripe for revolt.



While President Biden called the island nation "a failed state" that abuses its citizens - he's given no indication the U.S. will take any definitive action. What next?

Watch more What's Your Point discussions